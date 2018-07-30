FAMILY & PARENTING

Remains of N.J. Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing Tuskegee Airman identified. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. --
A New Jersey woman got a sense of closure regarding her father, one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, after 74 years.

Last week, Marla Andrews from East Orange was informed that his remains had been recently identified.

They were recovered from the site of a military plane crash in Austria this summer.

Until last Friday, Andrews was never sure what happened to her father Captain Lawrence E. Dickson.

"I was very relieved because it just felt like the weight on my back - I think they closed down the whole case in 1948. I think because they didn't dream either that the DNA could ever evolve into what it has," Marla said.


Marla was only 15 months old when her father disappeared

Twenty-six other Tuskegee Airmen are still listed as missing in action from World War II.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyWorld War IIn.j. news
FAMILY & PARENTING
Boy helps pull his younger sisters tooth out with Nerf gun
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Ford Go Further presents: Taking a ride on Six Flags' new rides
Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Hundreds of teens fight, damage property near Temple U.
1 killed in South Philadelphia crash, Columbus Blvd reopens
3D downloadable guns blocked in Pennsylvania
Search for missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's
Community may hold clue to find missing Iowa student, father says
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
Dispatch call details moments before deadly shooting near Dorney Park
'Philly Special' gender reveal video goes viral
Show More
5 rescued from Lehigh River
Old ballplayer tweets highlight team fears of social media
50 years of Big Mac: McDonald's MacCoin free burger deal
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Not Too Humid Today
Barack & Michelle Obama spotted at Beyonce & Jay-Z concert
More News