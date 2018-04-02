FAMILY

Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter

2 young girls reunited with father for Easter.

Two sisters from Ohio received more than just a basket of candy this Easter.

While out on their traditional egg hunt, mom decided to surprise them with the best gift of all: their father.

Sergeant 1st class Terry Gottke had been deployed in Afghanistan for the past year.

His daughters, ages five and seven, both want to be firefighters when they grow up.

So Gottke, who is also a member of a local firehouse, decided to arrive in his gear on a fire truck.

Gottke takes off his mask and his daughters give him big hugs.

The girls also learned that dad will be home this time for good.

