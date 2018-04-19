U.S. & WORLD

Service member surprises mom at school assembly

Teacher surprised by return of soldier son. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A New York teacher who thought her son was still deployed overseas received a big surprise during a school assembly.

Regina Benzing was reading off the recipients for student of the month when she came across her own son's name.

Coworkers at her Long Island elementary school set her up for the emotional reunion.

Air Force Specialist Eric Benzing is back home for three weeks until he heads back to his overseas assignment.

------
