Single dad's fashion selfies go viral on Twitter

A single dad in Texas has become Twitter famous after one of his daughters posted a series of selfies of him getting ready for a date.

Jeff Saville has been a single dad for three years.

He has four daughters.

When he couldn't decide what to wear on a date, he asked 18-year-old Carli for some fashion advice.

Carli couldn't help but share their cute exchange on Twitter.

Sadly, after all this work, Jeff's date didn't show up.

However, he now has his own Twitter account -- though he admits he doesn't know how to use it.
