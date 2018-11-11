U.S. & WORLD

Soldier surprises son at school after a year of deployment

Soldier surprises son at school after a year of deployment. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 11, 2018.

An ordinary eagle mascot turned an ordinary school rally into an emotional scene.

It made for a joyous family reunion.

Sergeant Desiree Lancey surprised her son Kael in Alabama.

Lancey had been deployed to Kuwait for the past year, and hadn't seen her son since last Christmas.

Even Kael's classmates couldn't hold back their emotions, sharing in their friend's happiness.

