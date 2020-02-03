Family & Parenting

South Jersey toddler has 2 favorite things: Action News and chicken nuggets

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News and chicken nuggets.

Those are a few of a South Jersey toddler's favorite things.

Three-year-old Callie was caught on camera singing her favorite song, our own "Move Closer to Your World" before getting a bit distracted by a sign for chicken nuggets.

Mom, Lilyann, says the Franklinville toddler not only watches Action News with her pop every day, but she also plays our theme song on repeat on YouTube.

But perhaps the biggest compliment of all?

Lilyann says Callie would rather watch Action News than Paw Patrol!
