mothers day

What to give for Mother's Day, weddings and other springtime celebrations

They say that April showers bring May flowers, but exactly what kinds of flowers are in bloom for Mother's Day, weddings and other special springtime celebrations?

Roses, tulips and lilies are very popular for all spring holidays while peonies, sweet peas and lilacs are favored for weddings. Ranunculus, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies and magnolias also stand out, according to AccuWeather.

As far as Mother's Day is concerned, Peruvian lilies, irises and orchids are popular.

And if you're looking for everyday flowers, cornflowers, delphiniums, freesias, lisianthus, kangaroo paws, paperwhites, snapdragons, stocks and sunflowers also bloom in May.
