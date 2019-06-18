Strangers help Philadelphia family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps

Last Thursday, he reported to police that someone stole aluminum wheelchair ramps his family had used for years. His 15-year-old son Dominic has cerebral palsy and has a wheelchair. Joe and his wife Tina used the inclined ramp to help Dominic move from the family home down a set of steps to the sidewalk.
Since the initial report of the theft, Action News viewers have offered to help, including several previously used wheelchair ramps. Joe said he is overwhelmed by the offers, and plans to respond to them soon.
"It goes to show you there are many fine people in this world," said Dolan.
On the short term, Joe is hoping one of the ramps will fit his front steps. If he does find one, he says he would consider it a loan and would give it back to the owner at some point in the future.
Dolan is hoping for a permanent solution.
A GoFundMe page raised $22,000 in two days.
Dolan is hoping it will be enough to pay for a wheelchair lift for the front of the family's rowhome. With a lift, Dominic would not need a ramp.
Joe said a lift would allow Dominic to maneuver from the sidewalk into the lift then, "press a button," which would allow Dominic to ride up the several feet to the front door and allow him to wheel himself out of the lift and into the house.