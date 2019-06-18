Family & Parenting

Strangers help Philadelphia family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joe Dolan of South Philadelphia has seen the worst and best qualities of people in less than a week.

Last Thursday, he reported to police that someone stole aluminum wheelchair ramps his family had used for years. His 15-year-old son Dominic has cerebral palsy and has a wheelchair. Joe and his wife Tina used the inclined ramp to help Dominic move from the family home down a set of steps to the sidewalk.

Since the initial report of the theft, Action News viewers have offered to help, including several previously used wheelchair ramps. Joe said he is overwhelmed by the offers, and plans to respond to them soon.

"It goes to show you there are many fine people in this world," said Dolan.

On the short term, Joe is hoping one of the ramps will fit his front steps. If he does find one, he says he would consider it a loan and would give it back to the owner at some point in the future.

EMBED More News Videos

Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home. Watch the report from Action News at 9 a.m. on June 15, 2019.



Dolan is hoping for a permanent solution.

A GoFundMe page raised $22,000 in two days.

Dolan is hoping it will be enough to pay for a wheelchair lift for the front of the family's rowhome. With a lift, Dominic would not need a ramp.

Joe said a lift would allow Dominic to maneuver from the sidewalk into the lift then, "press a button," which would allow Dominic to ride up the several feet to the front door and allow him to wheel himself out of the lift and into the house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphia newstheftwheelchair accessiblefeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at port
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Missing pet turkey 'Brady' found badly injured in NJ
Former principal in court after being charged in deadly hit-and-run
Now On Sale: Eagles announce public practice at Linc, cost $10
Local communities react to Trump deportation plan
Show More
Police in Delco warn against solicitors asking to see your personal bills
10-year-old boy found dead in closet only weighed 34 lbs.
Welcome to Gay Hell, Michigan, where only pride flags are allowed to fly
Free Naloxone offered at New Jersey pharmacies Tuesday
Caregiver accused of lacing couple's cigarettes with rat poison
More TOP STORIES News