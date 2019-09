Students help special needs teammate kick a goal

EMBED >More News Videos Members of Philadelphia's Unity Cup are teaching life skills to the next generation of citizens and soccer players. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- The 8th-grade soccer team at Maple Point Middle School came up with a fantastic idea.They wanted to help their friend, classmate, and team manager, Anthony Lepre, feel what it's like to score a goal.Anthony enjoys soccer as much as his teammates. They help push him along in his wheelchair because he is unable to walk independently. He is diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as "Angelman Syndrome" that affects the nervous system. video of Anthony's teammates helping him kick a goal was uploaded to Neshaminy School District's Facebook page on September 19. It was widely shared and celebrated by the community.Anthony, a 6th-grader, is always happy to encourage his teammates from the sidelines.