Students help special needs teammate kick a goal

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- The 8th-grade soccer team at Maple Point Middle School came up with a fantastic idea.

They wanted to help their friend, classmate, and team manager, Anthony Lepre, feel what it's like to score a goal.

Anthony enjoys soccer as much as his teammates. They help push him along in his wheelchair because he is unable to walk independently. He is diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as "Angelman Syndrome" that affects the nervous system.

A video of Anthony's teammates helping him kick a goal was uploaded to Neshaminy School District's Facebook page on September 19. It was widely shared and celebrated by the community.

Anthony, a 6th-grader, is always happy to encourage his teammates from the sidelines.

