Study: Parents only get 32 minutes of 'me time' per day

Study: Parents only get 32 minutes of 'me time' per day.

It's no surprise that parents don't get a lot of "me" time. But exactly how much time DO they get to themselves?

A new study says 32 minutes - and not necessarily continuous ones.

The new survey, conducted by meal delivery service Munchery, found that the typical parent gets just about 30 minutes to themselves every day once work and parenting duties are wrapped up.

Some admit that they have to hide from their kids to get a breather.

From working parents to stay at home ones, add in the after school activities, homework duties, grocery shopping - the list goes on - that leaves about 32 minutes that go unaccounted for.

And again, you might not get them all at the same time.

