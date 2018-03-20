FAMILY & PARENTING

Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs

Study shows moms work 98 hours a week, or the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs. (KTRK)

It's not breaking news that moms work hard. Raising children is a tough job that takes a lot of time. Now, a new study shows just how much time moms are logging for their little ones.
KTRK-TV reports, a study conducted by Welch's found working moms clock an average of 98 hours each week. That's about the same as working 2.5 full-time jobs.

The study of 2,000 American mothers with kids between 5 and 12 years old found that the average mother "clocks in" at 6:23 a.m. and "clocks out" at 8:31 p.m., for an average work day of 14 hours.

Four-in-10 moms surveyed said the week felt like a never-ending series of tasks to complete.

The research was part of an opt-in survey for moms of children ages 5-12 and was conducted between May 5, 2017, and May 11, 2017, by Market Researchers OnePoll under Welch's nutrition programs.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 70 percent of moms with children under 18 participate in the workforce. The study did not look at the father's role in parenting or household chores.

"The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of," said Casey Lewis, Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch's, via Yahoo! News. "Busy moms may identify with the list of 'lifesavers,' which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out."

Some of the mommy must-haves include wet wipes, kids' TV shows, tablets and drive-thru meals.

