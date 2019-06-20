Father's Day

Woman frames notes from step-dad she kept since middle school for Father's Day

A young woman from Maryland found a way to repay her step-father for being her daily source of encouragement years after the fact.

"During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me," Sophia Wilcox wrote on Twitter. "Well, I kept those notes & It's been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back."



She posted a video of her step-dad, Brian Sandusky, opening the notes, which she framed around a photo. During the video, he gets choked up before he says, "These are all your notes."

Wilcox told ABC she got the idea because she loves to frame momentos as presents.

"I'm a big sucker for picture frames as gifts so when I remembered the notes I realized I wanted to somehow frame them," she said, adding it took about a day to put it together.

She said that Sandusky kept saying "Wow" and staring at the notes after she turned off the camera. She said they marveled at the fact that he did not duplicate a single message in his years-old notes. They were all different.

The video, which she posted to Twitter on Father's Day, has about 6 million views in just a few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingsocial mediafather's dayu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
FATHER'S DAY
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
Love for dads in no short supply on Father's Day in Philly, Camden
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
Dads winning the parenting game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding strands N.J. drivers, homeowners; PATCO suspends service
AccuWeather: Flooding Downpours, Spotty Severe Storms Today and Tonight
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
10 injured in shooting near Allentown nightclub
Police investigate alleged child, animal abuse case in Chester Co.
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia apartment murder
Show More
'Jeopardy James' donates $1K to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name
Officer killed helping woman move out in domestic situation
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Officials: Iran shot down U.S drone
Sources: Additional arrests made after cocaine bust at Philly port
More TOP STORIES News