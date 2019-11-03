Teen artist, born blind, becomes published illustrator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5662615" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 12-year-old Jayden goes face-to-face with boxers in the ring and book reports in the classroom. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. -- 14-year-old Charlotte Wismer may be visually impaired, but the images she translates from her mind to a canvas are clearly vibrant.The odds were stacked against the artist when she was born blind. Through extensive procedures at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, her eyesight was restored in limited capacity. Like her mother and brother, she is able to thrive despite her visual impairment.The freshman at Upper Darby High School just became a published artist. She is credited as the illustrator on "Miss Kitty and the Kracerknocker," a children's book authored by none other than her own grandfather!The family pair worked since last spring to bring the project to life. Wismer's grandfather, Michael Gerhardt, told us he dreamt the plot from start to finish before putting it to paper. He then sketched concept art for his granddaughter to interpret freely. "We were equals through this whole process," he said. He was impressed by her ability to disagree and find a better way to illustrate certain concepts.They plan to distribute books throughout community schools and libraries, even performing readings to students.Wismer is thrilled about this next step towards an artistic career that she's been pursuing since age 10. She continues to spend her time studying hard for honors classes and drawing graphic art on her tablet during free time.