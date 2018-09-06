6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, Sept. 7-9

The 2019 Miss America Pageant airs live on 6abc on Sunday. Plus, the world's best golfers compete at the Aronimink Golf Club and more.

TIGER, GOLF'S BEST DESCEND ON ARONIMINK
The PGA Tour is in Delaware County this weekend. Pro golfers are competing in the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. 2018 tournament info
KENNETT MUSHROOM FEST
Kennett Square celebrates its number one cash crop with the annual Mushroom Festival. There will be mushroom-themed food, music and activities for the whole family. It will be held Saturday and Sunday at Pennock Park. Admission is $3. Run-Walk and parade info

SCOTLAND RUN PARK
Children are invited to compete is a fishing contest in Gloucester County. The free event will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Scotland Run Park in Clayton. Rules and entry

N2N FEST PAYS TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN
Kathy Sledge, Monica and other performs will all pay tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin with a free day-long concert in West Philadelphia. It's part of the 2018 Neighborhood-to-Neighborhood Festival. The festival will be held at 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tribute to Aretha

BRAZILLIAN INDEPENDENCCE DAY
It's a celebration of Brazilian Independence at Penn's Landing Sunday. The Brazilian Day Festival features traditional foods and merchandise, and performers with the contagious rhythms and dances of Brazil. The festival runs 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event info and schedule

MISS AMERICA PAGEANT LIVE ON 6ABC
Fifty-one ladies are competing to be the next Miss America. You can watch the Miss America pageant live from Atlantic City on Sunday at 9 p.m. on 6abc. 2019 Miss America
