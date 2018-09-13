6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, Sept. 14-16

Philly ushers in fall with the Scarecrow festival, a Renassaince Fair and much more.

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

PEDDLER'S VILLAGE SCARECROW FESTIVAL
Welcome fall at the 39th Annual Scarecrow Festival at Peddler's Village in Bucks County. There will be scarecrow-making workshops, pumpkin painting, live entertainment and children's activities. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Priority tickets and schedule

PA REN FAIRE
The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is underway at the Mount Hope Estate in Northern Lancaster County. Costumed characters fill the 35-acre village with music, dancing and daily shows. Guests can check out more than 20 royal kitchens and scores of artisan merchants. The faire is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28. Faire info

RITTENHOUSE FINE ART SHOW (FREE)
More than 100 artists are gathering for the oldest outdoor art show in the country. The semi-annual Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will be held Friday through Sunday. Event map and artists

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Celebrate Mexican culture and heritage at the Mexican Independence Day Festival. There will be traditional crafts, mariachi performances and activities for children. The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. Times & info

HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL
Also on Sunday, Hispanic cuisine, music and dancing will fill Bellevue State Park, north of Wilmington, Delaware. The annual Hispanic Heritage Festival takes place between noon to 5 p.m. Event info

PHILLIES-MARLINS AT CITIZEN BANK PARK
The Phillies host the Miami Marlins for a weekend series. Fans are invited to wear costumes for a Halloween celebration Friday. Buy tickets here

YOUTH DAY WITH THE UNION
Saturday is youth soccer night at the Union game. They take on Montreal Impact at 7:30 p.m. Buy Union tickets

HANG OUT AT FLYERS TRAINING CAMP
The Flyers are inviting fans to be part of training camp. You can watch the players on the ice at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees Friday and Saturday, during 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. sessions. On Saturday, the team will have fan-friendly attractions, games and giveaways. Camp info



