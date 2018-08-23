Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
CITADEL COUNTRY SPIRIT USA
Country music stars are coming to Chester County's Brandywine Valley for a new, 3-day country music festival. Alabama headlines Friday night. Toby Keith will perform Saturday night. And you can see Brad Paisley Sunday night. The Citadel Country Spirit USA event will be held at Ludwig's Corner Horse Show Grounds in Glenmoore.
ENJOY 35+ BEERS AT DOYLESTOWN BEER FEST
Fonthill Castle in Doylestown, Bucks County is hosting its fifth annual end-of summer Beer Fest. Saturday from 2-5 p.m., guests can try drafts from more than 35 local and regional breweries. General admission tickets are $60 and include unlimited beer tastings.
FOUNDERS DAY IS ON THE WAY
Take a ride on an antique train and see Montgomery County in a way you've never seen it before. For the annual Lansdale Founders Day celebration, the New Hope and Ivyland Railroad is offering special excursions. There are several departures from SEPTA's Lansdale station beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
CAMP OUT WITH THE UNION
The Union will hold one of its U Camp Out nights Saturday, when the Union take on the New England Revolution. After the match, fans have the opportunity to camp out on the Talen Energy Stadium field. Tickets for the campout at $40 and include a ticket to the match, morning training session with a Union staff member and breakfast.
UKRANIAN FOLK FESTIVAL
Celebrate 27 years of Ukraine's Independence. The annual Ukrainian Folk Festival is Sunday at the Ukranian American Sports Center in Horsham. There will be captivating performances as well as authentic Ukrainian food and other items to enjoy.
