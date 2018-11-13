FAMILY & PARENTING

Tide's new packaging mocked online

Alicia Vitarelli reports during Big Talkers on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 12, 2018.

You may recall the Tide Pod Challenge, where people were dared to eat the brightly colored pods.

The latest application of the laundry detergent has a lot of people saying the new eco box, which comes with a spigot, looks a whole lot like boxed wine.

Tide's newest design is intended to be environmentally friendly.

The company says the box uses 60% less plastic than the bottled version.

Many people on Twitter say it looks like a bod of Franzia.

Social media is having a field day with it. One user joked, "If they don't want us to eat it, why do they keep making it seem so delicious? First they make it look like candies and now it looks like a box of wine."

But please do not drink Tide's latest product. It's still detergent.
