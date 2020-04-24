Coronavirus

Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home or your state reopens. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

How to turn a sock into a mask at home

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

How To Build Garden Beds

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Staying emotionally healthy during the Coronavirus Pandemic

How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

STAYING SAFE

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

EDUCATION

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


Expert tips for homeschooling during COVID-19 lockdown

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free printable activities for kids to do at home
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingschool resourceshealthsafetyschoolcoronaviruspetsshoppingchild caregrocery storeconsumervirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
More hospitals reporting rare syndrome in kids, possibly linked to COVID-19
White House to direct supply of remdesivir amid access fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters in Center City demand end to Pa. business closures
Shutdown order extended for Philly area, but lifted across western Pa.
After nearly 2 months, Sgt. James O'Connor laid to rest
More hospitals reporting rare syndrome in kids, possibly linked to COVID-19
Police: Gunman wanted in Delaware Veterans Cemetery shooting found dead
Center City flower shop hoping to bring joy with Mother's Day deliveries
Family welcomes Marlton, NJ dad home after COVID-19 fight
Show More
4-year-old among 162 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NJ
VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
SEPTA returning to regular schedules for most services
Philly Proud: Familiar face behind charity supporting businesses and first responders
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
More TOP STORIES News