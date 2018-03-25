Toddler poses with marine brother's girlfriend for prom photo shoot

U.S. & WORLD

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) --
A marine in Louisiana was unable to attend prom with his girlfriend due to Marine training.

Luckily, an adorable substitute was ready to step in!

When Gage Moak found out he would be unable to attend girlfriend Skylar Fontaine's senior prom, his two-year-old brother Clay Moak Jr. decided to fill the shoes of his older brother.

Photos shared to Facebook on March 17 show Skylar posing with the two-year-old before she headed off to the big dance.

Clay was seen wearing a tuxedo and even a miniature marine uniform as he posed like a pro with Skylar, who donned a beautiful blue dress.

"I thought this would be a sweet gesture to send to my boyfriend. He is a family man and very sentimental. He always puts his family first, and that's his motivation to be a United States Marine," said Skylar.

The prom photo shoot soon went viral after she shared some of the adorable images to Twitter.


