FYI Philly

Topgolf is golfing fun for the whole family

By Natalie Jason
Topgolf is a multi-level, indoor/outdoor driving range that makes golf 'everyone's game'! Whether you go to play or not, you can still find plenty of entertainment options -- from food and drink, to spaces for lounging. Expert golfers and amateurs alike can swing a club in a setting designed to offer groups - families included - a chance to have fun together.

Topgolf Mt. Laurel | Facebook | Instagram

104 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054
856-793-4086
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmt. laurelfyi phillyfyi outdoors
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Morey's Piers celebrates 50th anniversary
Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth opens at Six Flags Great Adventure
Philadelphia Magazine ultimate ice cream guide
One-pot meals you can make in 30 minutes or less
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Missing mother, baby from Philadelphia located in Reading
Army soldier carried kids to safety during El Paso shooting
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Show More
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
Philadelphia Union Captain speaks out against gun violence
2 recovering from crash in East Mount Airy
Eagles open practice Sunday raises $475,000 for autism research
11 teens hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping
More TOP STORIES News