FAMILY & PARENTING

Twins discover they were separated after birth as part of a secret study

EMBED </>More Videos

Twins discover they were separated after birth as part of a secret study. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

It's a shocking story of a set of identical twins separated at birth as a part of a secret "nature versus nurture" study.

The twins were adopted by different families who were in the dark about this experiment.

It happened in the 1960s at Louise Wise -- a premiere Jewish adoption agency.

Doug Rausch and Howard Burack were 35-years-old when they found out, and finally met face to identical face.

"It's like looking at yourself in the mirror, and we hit if off right away, instant connection. I felt like I knew Doug my whole life," says Burack.

Filmmaker Lori Shinseki's documentary follows the phenomenon, and what happened when the families finally found out that they had been lied to and why.

Turns out when Louise Wise was shutting down a woman there knew she had cancer and was dying, and before she left she called the families and blew the lid off the case.

Elizabeth Vargas has the full story on 20/20, airing tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldtwinsbirthscience
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News