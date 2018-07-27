FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: Christmas in July run means great deal for families

EMBED </>More Videos

Christmas in July run means great deal for families. Action News photojournalist Mike Niklauski reports on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

Photojournalist Mike Niklauski
NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The 6th annual Joe Conklin Christmas in July 5k took to the streets in Newtown, Bucks County on Thursday night.

The event benefits the Mary Kate Legacy foundation which provides special needs children with items that insurance doesn't cover.

For the first time, some of the children helped by the foundation were able to participate.

Action News photojournalist Mike Niklauski was there as they crossed the finish line.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypennsylvania newsspecial needs childrenrunningfamilyNewtown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
California family fights school to allow daughter's medical marijuana
Mom in Pa. loses 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroys package
Man captures couple's beautiful moment on NYC subway
Is it safe to put your child's name on backpacks?
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
Judges side with Boyertown schools' bathroom policy
ESPN: Cole Hamels traded, not to Phils but Cubs
What made Carson Wentz blush during training camp?
Driver chased by police crashes SUV in Berks Co.
Neighbors find shooting victim in North Philadelphia
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Show More
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Texas inmate being transferred gets atop moving patrol car
Firefighters place Center City fire under control
Phillies' 7-homer binge produces 9-4 win over Reds
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
More News