Family & Parenting

Video goes viral after SoCal man saves up to buy computer for brother's studies

SAN DIEGO -- Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones you give rather than receive.

Luis Flores saw how hard his brother was working at University of California San Diego, so he worked overtime and took extra shifts to save up the money to buy him a computer.

He posted his brother's stunned and joyous reaction on Twitter, and the video has racked up more than 2.3 million views.

Flores tweeted: "My Brother started school this fall at USCD. He would constantly tell me was how difficult it was not having a computer, yet it didn't hold him back, he passed all his finals & courses & I'm so proud of him. I worked OT & took extra shifts to buy him one. his reaction was my (gift)."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsouthern californiachristmas giftviral videouc san diegogiftsfamily
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles playoff tickets: Team announces information for Wild Card Round
Eagles battle through injuries, win NFC East with victory over Giants
Family members find woman in 'pool of blood' inside Logan home
Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Wet And Mild
New Year's Eve ball test ahead of Times Square celebration
Man shot, wounded by police had replica gun, authorities say
Show More
6abc Action News Mornings Awards 2019
As they prepare for parade, Mummers honor members killed in crash
Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be running in 2020
Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks display to go ahead amid bushfire threat
NC couple builds 'Lord of the Rings'-themed Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News