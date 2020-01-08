Family & Parenting

HEARTWARMING: Texas filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy seen taking his first steps

AUSTIN -- A Texas filmmaker found a special home movies VHS tape inside a VCR he bought at Goodwill.

The tape was titled "Tyree Learns to Walk", KXAN reported.

Buyer Jim McKay said once he saw the video, he knew he had to try to find the family.

"It was magical, it tore me up. I'm a dad too, I get it. I saw that smile on dad's face and his reaction was very real," McKay said.

The video went viral and was shared thousands of times on social media.

Little Tyree, now 25-years-old, reached out to McKay after his mom saw the story on the news.

McKay said he plans to meet up with Tyree and return the video to the family soon!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtexasreunionparentingcaught on tapesocietyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump makes statement on Iranian missile attack
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
What is a snow squall?
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
South Philadelphia corner store shooting leaves employee dead
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today
Show More
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
Residents near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst react to Iran missile strike
Dulos murder: Husband due in court, warrant mentions human grave
US cancer death rate sees largest-ever single-year drop: Report
More TOP STORIES News