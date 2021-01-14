Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Voorhees mom growing marketing business while parenting 2 kids in pandemic

By
VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," many of us are struggling to fight pandemic burnout, but a family from Voorhees, New Jersey is still going strong while juggling parenting and working.

Blair Manus and her husband are parents to two young girls, 18-month-old Pepper and three-and-half-year-old Sia.

The parents both have full time jobs and, despite working from home, Blair has been able to grow her marketing business.

But she admits it is a challenge finding a balance, while keeping the family safe.

Much of the family's time at home has been filled with dance parties, dress up, and even a quarantine Halloween scavenger hunt.

Send us your Morning Moms & Dads pictures and videos here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingvoorheesaction news morning momsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Meet the Delco toddler chef cooking with his grandmother
Morning Dads: Dad, 3 sons turn backyard into fitness center
Morning Moms: 25 days of Christmas outfits for infant son
Morning Moms: Nydia Han shares view into her family's pandemic life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent Temple grad gunned down while walking his dog in Philly
NJ and Montco expand COVID vaccine rollouts 
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Maple Shade
Man, 22, killed in Wilmington double shooting
Show More
Gun sales surge in Pennsylvania
Police investigate Yeadon shooting
AccuWeather: Stays Mild And Mostly Cloudy
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Flyers beat Penguins in season opener
More TOP STORIES News