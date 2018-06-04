FYI PHILLY

Food and beach supplies delivered to you at the Jersey Shore

Visit the beach and have your food delivered to your blanket. (WPVI)

Food and Supplies right to your beach blanket
Karen Rogers shows us three services that will help ease any vacation stress while you are at the beach.

Beach Caddy | Facebook
Serving Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor & Avalon
Special deal for FYI Viewers: Use FYI-5 for a 5% discount on your beach caddy.

Barrels of Margate | Facebook | Grubhub
Delivers to the Absecon Island

8409 Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ, 08402
609-823-4400

Beach Bucket Lunch | Facebook
Serving Ocean City and Sea Isle City
(609) 557-7760

