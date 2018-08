Food and Supplies right to your beach blanket

Karen Rogers shows us three services that will help ease any vacation stress while you are at the beach.Serving Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor & AvalonUse FYI-5 for a 5% discount on your beach caddy.Delivers to the Absecon Island8409 Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ, 08402609-823-4400Serving Ocean City and Sea Isle City(609) 557-7760