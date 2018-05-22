FYI PHILLY

Tall Ships Festival coming to Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

The tall ship festival is coming to Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend. (WPVI)

Entertainment: Tall Ships
The Tall Ships festival is coming to Philadelphia. The magnificent ships sail up the Delaware May 24-28h.
Sail Philadelphia 2018: May 24-28, Delaware River Waterfront
* 6abc will have a live special Thursday, May 24, 3-4 p.m., capturing those tall ships as they sail up to the Delaware.
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyFYI Phillyfyi eventsTall Ships
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly: Inside Old City's restaurant revival
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News