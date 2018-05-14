Watch FYI Philly's 2018 PIFA Preview

FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly's 2018 PIFA preview

From music to dance...circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, it is a celebration. (WPVI)

PIFA Preview
From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia.

PIFA Gala | Gala tickets
Commonwealth Plaza: Inside the Kimmel Center (May 31 at 6 p.m.)
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Inventive Mothers: A Tribute to Frank Zappa | Tickets
Performance dates: June 2, 8 p.m.; June 3, 2 p.m.
Kimmel Center: SEI Innovation Studio
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (2 levels below ground floor)

My Organ My Seoul | Tickets
Performance dates: June 3, 3 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

The Planets: An HD Odyssey featuring the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia
Tickets
Conducted by Terell Stafford
Performance dates: June 8, 8 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The opening act will be The Jazztet of the United States Army Field Band
----------
