Watch FYI Philly's 2018 PIFA Preview

PIFA Preview
From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia.
PIFA Gala | Gala tickets
Commonwealth Plaza: Inside the Kimmel Center (May 31 at 6 p.m.)
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Inventive Mothers: A Tribute to Frank Zappa | Tickets
Performance dates: June 2, 8 p.m.; June 3, 2 p.m.
Kimmel Center: SEI Innovation Studio
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (2 levels below ground floor)
My Organ My Seoul | Tickets
Performance dates: June 3, 3 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Planets: An HD Odyssey featuring the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia
Tickets
Conducted by Terell Stafford
Performance dates: June 8, 8 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The opening act will be The Jazztet of the United States Army Field Band
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
familyPIFAfyi eventsFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
familyPIFAfyi eventsFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia