This week on FYI, wedding season is in full swing! We tour some unique venues to tie the knot, try some award-winning cakes and find Made in Philly invitations. Plus, we try some workouts to calm those pre-wedding jitters and show you a dream abode for your happily ever after.

Stotesbury Mansion | Facebook
1923 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-567-2910
We check out non-traditional venues for an unforegettable wedding experience!

Six unique local wedding venues
Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of some unique wedding venues in the Philadelphia area.

Philadelphia Union's Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Dr. Chester, PA 19013

Stokesay Castle | Facebook
141 Stokesay Castle Lane Reading, Pa 19606
610-375-6100

The Sage Farmhouse | Facebook
5561 Pennell Road Media, PA 19063
610-361-9301

Glen Foerd on the Delaware | Facebook
Grant Avenue and Milnor Street, Philadelphia, PA
215-632-5330

Philadelphia Distilling | Facebook
25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-671-0346

The Inn at Grace Winery | Facebook
50 Sweetwater Road Glen Mills, Pennsylvania 19342
610-459-4711
A cake from these local shops will make an impression on every guest.

Wedding Cakes: Frosted Fox and Aux Petites Delices
When you're planning your wedding, choosing the cake is a big part of the affair. Karen Rogers found two amazing cake makers, one in the city and one in the suburbs.

The Frosted Fox Cake Shop | Facebook | Instagram: @frostedfoxcakeshop
6511 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Aux Petits Delices | Facebook
162 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
610-971-0300
Check out their unique and eye-catching invitations for any occasion.

Made In Philly Wedding Invitations
Melissa Magee visits a local design studio putting a personal touch on wedding invitations.

Fleurish, ink. | Facebook | Instagram: @fleurishink
Shop by appointment only
215-576-1814
Take a trip inside 500 Walnut, a place so exclusive Jay-Z and Beyonce were rumored to have owned a unit.

Welcome to 500 Walnut
Looking for your forever home? Alicia Vitarelli tours a dream abode packed with perks.

500 Walnut: The New Luxury
502 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-574-0500

These artisan pieces are made completely by hand for a one-of-a-kind wedding look.

Made in Philly: Laura J. Designs
Tamala Edwards visits the studio of a local jeweler making artisan jewelry completely by hand with the craft of metalsmithing.
Laura J Designs
Some workouts to sweat out your stress and calm those pre-wedding jitters.

De-stressing Workouts
Wedding planning can be very stressful so Alicia Vitarelli and Ali Gorman teamed up to round up some workouts to sweat out your stress and calm those pre-wedding jitters.

BodyRide Spin & Barre Studio | Facebook
196 W Ridge Pike, Suite 154, Limerick, PA 19468
484-961-8186

Priya Hot Yoga | Facebook
1828 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
267-519-0767

Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook
2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-787-0700
Ardmore Restaurant Week runs July 16-29 with more than two dozen participating restaurants.

Ardmore Restaurant Week
Ardmore Restaurant Week runs July 16-29 with more than two dozen participating restaurants. Karen Rogers scopes out the town's growing restaurant scene.

Ardmore Restaurant Week: July 16-29
Prix fixe menus: $15, 25 or $35
List of Participating restaurants: Menus

The Bercy | Facebook
7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 1900

Ripplewood | Facebook
29 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Delice et Chocolat
9 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen | Facebook
31 E Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Hunan
47 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-3050

FYI Loves the Arts: Penn Museum's Galleries
At the Penn Museum's new Middle East Galleries, you can travel back 10,000 years in time

Penn Museum | Facebook
3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-898-4000

Shelter Me
In this week's Shelter Me, Nydia Han explores America's first animal shelter, opened in 1869.

Women's Humane Society | Facebook
3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
