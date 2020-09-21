inside story

Family financial literacy tips during COVID-19 - Inside Story

By Niki Hawkins
So what messages about money are you teaching your kids during this pandemic?

Fear of COVID-19 has made online shopping a way of life. You click a few times on your phone and your package arrives as quickly as the next day.


But what are we teaching our young people about responsible consumerism vs. instant gratification?

Host Tamala Edwards speaks with Tanya Van Court - the creator of the Goalsetter APP for familes - about how to teach simple financial literacy tips to kids.


