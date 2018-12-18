FAMILY & PARENTING

Compilation of grandpa greeting granddaughter spreads joy: 'Grandparents are such angels'

EMBED </>More Videos

Robert, 87, always makes sure that Jen, 24, knows how happy he is to see her. (JenBarclayX/Twitter)

When she goes to visit her grandfather, Jennifer Barclay looks forward to that moment when he opens the door and sees it's her. His reactions are so full of joy that Barclay thought it'd be nice to record them and share them on social media.

She thought it might spread some holiday cheer, but little did she know just how well.

"We are all very touched by the incredible response," she wrote, "and I'm glad by posting the video I've been able to spread the love, especially at this time of year."

The 24-year-old, who lives in a seaside town in Scotland, visits her grandfather, 87-year-old Robert, about once a week.

"On a normal visit, we have a cup of tea and a catch up," she told GMA Digital reporter Nicole Pelletiere. "I just filmed him because I loved his reaction to seeing me."

Barclay put together a compilation of several of his joyful greetings, and now it has millions of views on Twitter. Reactions to the video ranged from compliments on Robert's sweater to reflections on the importance of grandparents.



The compilation got so much love that the social media site created a Twitter Moment about it. Barclay wanted to keep spreading the love, so she created an Instagram account to share more moments with Robert.

It's clear from her posts that Barclay does not take her sweet grandfather for granted.

"He's my no.1 guy," she wrote on Twitter. "I love him with all my heart."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familygrandparentsfeel goodgood newswhat's trendingsocial media
FAMILY & PARENTING
Identical twin sisters give birth hours apart on birthday
Nursing home runs 'Adopt a Grandparent' program
Mother reunites with daughter she thought had died 69 years earlier
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Federal judge delays Michael Flynn sentencing hearing
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Suspect charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Holiday shipping the week before Christmas
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Show More
Woman struck and injured by vehicle in Delaware
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
6-month-old baby found floating face up in pond; father charged
Defense costs exceed $680K in fatal prison riot prosecution
More News