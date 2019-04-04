Family & Parenting

Things to do around Philly for the first weekend in April

EMBED <>More Videos

Weekend Action: Cherry Blossom Fest, Eggstravaganza Event and Phils return home

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
Spring is in bloom! The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring as well as Japanese culture. The nine-day festival features multiple events across Philadelphia and the suburbs, including drumming workshops and performances, a tea ceremony and much more. Festival info

RADNOR EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Radnor Township celebrates spring with its 9th Annual Eggstravaganza Event. Children can hunt for more than 40,000 eggs. The free event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Villanova University. Festival info

PHILLY KITE FEST
Saturday is the Philadelphia Kite Festival. Catch a show by the South Jersey Kite Flyers and take part in a kite workshop. The event will be held at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown from noon to 5 p.m. Kite festival

CLOVER MARKET OPENS ITS DOORS
The Clover Market begins the 2019 season in Chestnut Hill. The outdoor market features high-end antiques, crafts, jewelry, and other goods. You can also enjoy live music and food trucks. The Clover Market runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Clover Market home

PHILLIES RETURN HOME TO FACE TWINS
The Phillies play their second home series of the season. They face the Minnesota Twins Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Phillies tickets

FLYERS CLOSE OUT SEASON VS CANES
The Flyers wrap up their season Saturday night. They host the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 o'clock. Flyers tickets

PHILLY SPRING CLEANUP
Need an excuse to get outside this weekend? Saturday is the Philly Spring Cleanup. Volunteers can sign up to help beautify neighborhoods and blocks all across the city. Sign up
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingradnor townshipcenter city philadelphiasouth philadelphiavillanovaweekend action6abc weekend actionthings to do in philadelphiafamilyfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly inspector's son
Body found in search for missing NYC mother of 3
City rolls out municipal ID cards
Police officers enter burning Delco home, help save 4 people
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
Show More
Crews battling wildfire at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
Teen on trial for parents' murders breaks down in tears
Airline worker dances with cheerleaders during flight delay
AccuWeather: Some Sun, A Bit Cooler Today
NJ Townsend's Inlet Bridge won't be ready for Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News