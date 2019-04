Things to do around Philly for the first weekend in April

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

RADNOR EGGSTRAVAGANZA

PHILLY KITE FEST

CLOVER MARKET OPENS ITS DOORS

PHILLIES RETURN HOME TO FACE TWINS

FLYERS CLOSE OUT SEASON VS CANES

PHILLY SPRING CLEANUP

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Spring is in bloom! The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring as well as Japanese culture. The nine-day festival features multiple events across Philadelphia and the suburbs, including drumming workshops and performances, a tea ceremony and much more. Festival info Radnor Township celebrates spring with its 9th Annual Eggstravaganza Event. Children can hunt for more than 40,000 eggs. The free event takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Villanova University. Festival info Saturday is the Philadelphia Kite Festival. Catch a show by the South Jersey Kite Flyers and take part in a kite workshop. The event will be held at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown from noon to 5 p.m. Kite festival The Clover Market begins the 2019 season in Chestnut Hill. The outdoor market features high-end antiques, crafts, jewelry, and other goods. You can also enjoy live music and food trucks. The Clover Market runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Clover Market home The Phillies play their second home series of the season. They face the Minnesota Twins Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Phillies tickets The Flyers wrap up their season Saturday night. They host the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 o'clock. Flyers tickets Need an excuse to get outside this weekend? Saturday is the Philly Spring Cleanup. Volunteers can sign up to help beautify neighborhoods and blocks all across the city. Sign up ----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.