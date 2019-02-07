6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

It's the final weekend for the Philly Auto Show. Plus, more cars on display in A.C. and a huge game for the Sixers.

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

PHILLY AUTO SHOW
It's the final weekend for the Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year's show features 700 new vehicles, as well as some classic cars, and some you might recognize from the movies. The show runs through Sunday.
6abc at the Auto Show | Auto show tickets
Twenty-eight-inch rims, custom lights, and player nicknames on the tires. These Eagles rides are truly one of a kind.

AC CAR SHOW AND AUCTION
If you're down at the shore, head to the Atlantic City Car Show & Auction. This year's show features vehicles from The Transformers and runs from Friday through Sunday at the Atlantic City Convention. Cars and tickets

MOSES MALONE JERSEY GOES INTO THE RAFTERS
The 76ers will retire the late Moses Malone's No. 2 jersey in a ceremony during Friday night's game vs. the Denver Nuggets (7 p.m.). The 76ers will also host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Buy Sixers tickets

GRITTY TREAT FOR KIDS
It's kids day at the Flyers game Saturday. All kids will get a Gritty growth chart. The Flyers face off against the Anaheim Ducks at 1 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets

BRANDYWINE PICNIC PARK POLAR PLUNGE

Take the plunge at the annual Polar Plunge at Brandywine Picnic Park in West Chester. Brave souls will be rushing into the Brandywine River then warming up with hot chocolate. The event runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and benefits the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance. Registration
