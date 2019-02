PHILLY AUTO SHOW

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages. It's the final weekend for the Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year's show features 700 new vehicles, as well as some classic cars, and some you might recognize from the movies. The show runs through Sunday. If you're down at the shore, head to the Atlantic City Car Show & Auction. This year's show features vehicles from The Transformers and runs from Friday through Sunday at the Atlantic City Convention. The 76ers will retire the late Moses Malone's No. 2 jersey in a ceremony during Friday night's game vs. the Denver Nuggets. It's kids day at the Flyers game Saturday. All kids will get a Gritty growth chart. The Flyers face off at 1 p.m. Take the plunge at the annual Brandywine Picnic Park Polar Plunge in West Chester. Brave souls will be rushing into the Brandywine River then warming up with hot chocolate. The event runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and benefits the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance.