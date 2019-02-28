6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around Philly this weekend

Flower Power is on display at the Philly Flower Show. Plus, the Union make their 2019 debut and the Sixers face the world champs.

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

2019 PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW
Flower Power! That's the theme of this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It opens Saturday with imaginative exhibits and the world's leading floral and garden designers.
6abc.com will be streaming the FTD World Cup competition Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Flower Show runs through March 10. Flower Show tickets

AC BOATSHOW
Get ready for summer at the Atlantic City Boat Show. The display is open at the AC Convention Center through Sunday. It features more than 500 boats and activities for adults and kids. Get tickets

PHILLY CRAFT BEER FEST
Saturday is the Philly Craft Beer Festival at The Navy Yard. The festival will showcase more than 75 of the best local and national craft breweries, serving more than 200 different beers. There will also be food trucks and activities. The festival runs 1:30-5 p.m. Saturday. Get tickets

UNION OPEN SEASON VS TORONTO
Union fans are counting down to the first kick. The soccer team opens its 2019 season by hosting the Toronto Football Club Saturday afternoon. Catch the game on 6abc at 1 p.m. Union tickets

SIXERS HOST CHAMP WARRIORS
The NBA champion Golden State Warriors are in town to take on the Sixers. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on 6abc. Sixers tickets

GLOBETROTTERS AT LIACOURAS, WELLS FARGO CENTER
The Harlem Globetrotters are bouncing into Philadelphia with three shows this weekend. They perform at the Liacouras Center on Friday, and have two games at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Tickets
