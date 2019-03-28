Things to do around Philly this weekend

Karen Rogers zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
TAKE A RIDE ON THE PHLASH DOWNTOWN LOOP
Get out and enjoy the spring weather with the Philadelphia PHLASH Downtown Loop. It resumes service for the season on Thursday. The PHLASH makes stops every 15 minutes at landmarks including Penn's Landing, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary, Reading Terminal Market and the Philadelphia Zoo. Prices are $2 per person per ride or $5 for an all-day pass. Service is free all day on opening day Thursday. Phlash
HARPER-MANIA STARTS IN PHILLY
Bryce Harper and the Phillies open the 2019 season at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies play the Atlanta Braves Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Phillies tickets
FLYERS HOST RIVAL RANGERS
The Flyers play one of their last home games of the season. They host the New York Rangers Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Flyers tickets
A.C. BEERFEST
Enjoy some brews and tunes at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival. It runs Friday and Saturday at the A.C. Convention Center. Tickets
COSTUMING THE CROWN AT WINTERTHUR
'Costuming the Crown' opens at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library near Wilmington. The new exhibit showcases 40 iconic costumes from the award-winning drama 'The Crown.' See crowns and dresses like Queen Elizabeth and the royal family would have worn. Costuming the Crown' will be on view through January 5th, 2020. Exhibitions
PLAY-A-PALOOZA IN FAIRMOUNT
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse in Fairmount Park kicks off the season with Play-A- Palooza. Families will enjoy a special PBS Kids pop up area, live performances, and more. Admission is $10 per child. Play-A-Palooza runs from noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Smith Playground events
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Things to do around Philly this weekend
TOP STORIES
Show More