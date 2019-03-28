Family & Parenting

Things to do around Philly this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

The Phillies host the rival Braves for a three-game set, the Plash downtown route resumes and more to do this weekend.

By
Karen Rogers zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

TAKE A RIDE ON THE PHLASH DOWNTOWN LOOP
Get out and enjoy the spring weather with the Philadelphia PHLASH Downtown Loop. It resumes service for the season on Thursday. The PHLASH makes stops every 15 minutes at landmarks including Penn's Landing, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary, Reading Terminal Market and the Philadelphia Zoo. Prices are $2 per person per ride or $5 for an all-day pass. Service is free all day on opening day Thursday. Phlash

HARPER-MANIA STARTS IN PHILLY
Bryce Harper and the Phillies open the 2019 season at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies play the Atlanta Braves Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Phillies tickets

FLYERS HOST RIVAL RANGERS
The Flyers play one of their last home games of the season. They host the New York Rangers Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Flyers tickets

A.C. BEERFEST
Enjoy some brews and tunes at the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival. It runs Friday and Saturday at the A.C. Convention Center. Tickets

COSTUMING THE CROWN AT WINTERTHUR
'Costuming the Crown' opens at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library near Wilmington. The new exhibit showcases 40 iconic costumes from the award-winning drama 'The Crown.' See crowns and dresses like Queen Elizabeth and the royal family would have worn. Costuming the Crown' will be on view through January 5th, 2020. Exhibitions

PLAY-A-PALOOZA IN FAIRMOUNT
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse in Fairmount Park kicks off the season with Play-A- Palooza. Families will enjoy a special PBS Kids pop up area, live performances, and more. Admission is $10 per child. Play-A-Palooza runs from noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Smith Playground events
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcenter city philadelphiaweekend actionphiladelphia phillies
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion
Proposal kicks off Phillies Opening Day
Opening Day! Jamie Apody talks to Phillies GM, Matt Klentak
Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World
St. Joe's names 76ers' Billy Lange as new basketball coach
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt for one suspect
Show More
Neighbors rescue woman trapped on 2nd story of burning home: VIDEO
Phillies release Opening Day roster, lineup
6 shots fired inside a Wissinoming home, man wounded in leg
Body found in South Jersey parking lot
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
More TOP STORIES News