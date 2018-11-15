6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, Nov. 16-18

This weekend, holiday lights and festivals ring in the Christmas season. Plus, the Philly marathon and more.

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

FRANKLIN SQUARE HOLIDAY FEST
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philadelphia. The Franklin Square Holiday Festival is underway. The Electrical Spectacle is a free light show that illuminates the Square nightly through New Year's Eve. There's also a winter beer garden with fire pits and goodies like s'mores and hot chocolate stations. Event info and hours

CHRISTMAS VILLAGE PREVIEW
The Christmas Village at LOVE Park opens for a preview weekend Saturday. It features more than 80 vendors selling authentic European food, ornaments and arts and crafts from all over the world. Phila X-mas

MADE IN PHILLY HOLIDAY MARKET
Nearby Dilworth Park transforms into a winter wonderland for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. It opens Saturday with more than 40 local artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries. Locations and vendors

NORTHEAST PHILLY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE
Santa comes to Northeast Philadelphia for the Mayfair-Holmesburg Thanksgiving Parade. It kicks off Sunday at noon and runs down Frankford Avenue. Parade route and info tickets

JIMMY BUTLER MAKES HOME DEBUT
Jimmy Butler plays his first home game with the Sixers Friday night. They take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. Sixers tickets

FLYERS HOST DEVILS
The Flyers play the final game of a five-game homestand Saturday afternoon. They host the New Jersey Devils at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets

PHILADELPHIA MARATHON
It's the 25th anniversary of the Philadelphia Marathon. Saturday morning is the Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run. Sunday morning is the big race. Marathon live tracker and more
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
