Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
FRANKLIN SQUARE HOLIDAY FEST
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philadelphia. The Franklin Square Holiday Festival is underway. The Electrical Spectacle is a free light show that illuminates the Square nightly through New Year's Eve. There's also a winter beer garden with fire pits and goodies like s'mores and hot chocolate stations. Event info and hours
CHRISTMAS VILLAGE PREVIEW
The Christmas Village at LOVE Park opens for a preview weekend Saturday. It features more than 80 vendors selling authentic European food, ornaments and arts and crafts from all over the world. Phila X-mas
MADE IN PHILLY HOLIDAY MARKET
Nearby Dilworth Park transforms into a winter wonderland for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. It opens Saturday with more than 40 local artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries. Locations and vendors
NORTHEAST PHILLY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE
Santa comes to Northeast Philadelphia for the Mayfair-Holmesburg Thanksgiving Parade. It kicks off Sunday at noon and runs down Frankford Avenue. Parade route and info tickets
JIMMY BUTLER MAKES HOME DEBUT
Jimmy Butler plays his first home game with the Sixers Friday night. They take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. Sixers tickets
FLYERS HOST DEVILS
The Flyers play the final game of a five-game homestand Saturday afternoon. They host the New Jersey Devils at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets
PHILADELPHIA MARATHON
It's the 25th anniversary of the Philadelphia Marathon. Saturday morning is the Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run. Sunday morning is the big race. Marathon live tracker and more
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Things to do around the region, Nov. 16-18
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories