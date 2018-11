FRANKLIN SQUARE HOLIDAY FEST

CHRISTMAS VILLAGE PREVIEW

MADE IN PHILLY HOLIDAY MARKET

NORTHEAST PHILLY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE

JIMMY BUTLER MAKES HOME DEBUT

FLYERS HOST DEVILS

PHILADELPHIA MARATHON

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philadelphia. Theis underway. The Electrical Spectacle is a free light show that illuminates the Square nightly through New Year's Eve. There's also a winter beer garden with fire pits and goodies like s'mores and hot chocolate stations. Event info and hours Theopens for a preview weekend Saturday. It features more than 80 vendors selling authentic European food, ornaments and arts and crafts from all over the world. Phila X-mas Nearby Dilworth Park transforms into a winter wonderland for the. It opens Saturday with more than 40 local artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries. Locations and vendors Santa comes to Northeast Philadelphia for the. It kicks off Sunday at noon and runs down Frankford Avenue. Parade route and info tickets Jimmy Butler plays his first home game with the Sixers Friday night. They take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. Sixers tickets The Flyers play the final game of a five-game homestand Saturday afternoon. They host the New Jersey Devils at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets It's the 25th anniversary of the. Saturday morning is the Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run. Sunday morning is the big race. Marathon live tracker and more ----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.