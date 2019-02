BEST PICTURE WEEKEND

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Get ready for the Oscars with the Best Picture Weekend. The Philadelphia Film Center, formerly known as Prince Theater, is showing all the best picture nominees. A $50 pass gets you into all eight films. The event runs from Feb. 15-17. Buy tickets Philly Theatre Week wraps up this weekend. The celebration features performances across the Philadelphia area. All events are free, $15, or $30. What's on stage The Philly Home + Garden Show heads to the suburbs. Guests can visit the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks to find the latest smart-home advancements, and ideas for their gardens and outdoor spaces. The show runs Friday through Sunday with admission at $11. Tickets Ink-lovers are heading to the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day event features hundreds of tattoo artists and vendors, as well as seminars and contests. Tickets The Flyers host the Detroit Red Wings Saturday afternoon. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets The National Constitution Center is celebrating Presidents Day with a weekend full of programs. Visitors can learn all about America's 45 presidents with crafts trivia and more. Admission is free on Monday. Programs and lineup ----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.