Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
BEST PICTURE WEEKEND
Get ready for the Oscars with the Best Picture Weekend. The Philadelphia Film Center, formerly known as Prince Theater, is showing all the best picture nominees. A $50 pass gets you into all eight films. The event runs from Feb. 15-17. Buy tickets
PHILLY THEARE WEEK
Philly Theatre Week wraps up this weekend. The celebration features performances across the Philadelphia area. All events are free, $15, or $30. What's on stage
HOME + GARDEN SHOW
The Philly Home + Garden Show heads to the suburbs. Guests can visit the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks to find the latest smart-home advancements, and ideas for their gardens and outdoor spaces. The show runs Friday through Sunday with admission at $11. Tickets | 6abc at the show
TATTOO ARTS CONVENTION
Ink-lovers are heading to the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day event features hundreds of tattoo artists and vendors, as well as seminars and contests. Tickets
FLYERS HOST RED DEVILS
The Flyers host the Detroit Red Wings Saturday afternoon. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets
PRESIDENT'S DAY AT THE NCC (FREE ON MONDAY)
The National Constitution Center is celebrating Presidents Day with a weekend full of programs. Visitors can learn all about America's 45 presidents with crafts trivia and more. Admission is free on Monday. Programs and lineup
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend
WEEKEND ACTION
More Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories