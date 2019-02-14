WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar-nominated movies are on the big screen at the Philly Film Center, and the Home + Garen and Tattoo Arts Convention come to town.

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

BEST PICTURE WEEKEND
Get ready for the Oscars with the Best Picture Weekend. The Philadelphia Film Center, formerly known as Prince Theater, is showing all the best picture nominees. A $50 pass gets you into all eight films. The event runs from Feb. 15-17. Buy tickets

PHILLY THEARE WEEK
Philly Theatre Week wraps up this weekend. The celebration features performances across the Philadelphia area. All events are free, $15, or $30. What's on stage

HOME + GARDEN SHOW
The Philly Home + Garden Show heads to the suburbs. Guests can visit the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks to find the latest smart-home advancements, and ideas for their gardens and outdoor spaces. The show runs Friday through Sunday with admission at $11. Tickets | 6abc at the show

TATTOO ARTS CONVENTION
Ink-lovers are heading to the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The three-day event features hundreds of tattoo artists and vendors, as well as seminars and contests. Tickets

FLYERS HOST RED DEVILS
The Flyers host the Detroit Red Wings Saturday afternoon. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets

PRESIDENT'S DAY AT THE NCC (FREE ON MONDAY)
The National Constitution Center is celebrating Presidents Day with a weekend full of programs. Visitors can learn all about America's 45 presidents with crafts trivia and more. Admission is free on Monday. Programs and lineup
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyWeekend Action6abc Weekend Actionhome and garden showCenter City PhiladelphiaSouth Philadelphia
WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Philadelphia Auto Show, Polar Bear Plunge, and Groundhog Day
Weekend Action: Things to do for New Years Eve weekend in Philadelphia
Weekend Action: Franklin Square holiday lights and Christmas Kids' Spectacular
More Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
Stranger finds woman's sentimental necklace lost at mall
Mom scouting date for son on college campus, police alerted
Parents share story of baby's speedy delivery in family car
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
VALENTINE LOVE BIRDS: Temple's Stella is now a married owl!
Sports apparel store forced to close after Nike boycott
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Philadelphia Zoo brings back iconic Zoo Key
Show More
Claude Giroux, wife: We're having a baby
Camden County officer strikes and kills pedestrian
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
Pa. lawmaker: Tax video games to pay for school security
Where are Stoneman Douglas students, parents, officials now?
More News