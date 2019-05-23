6abc Weekend Action

Fireworks, Kite Festival among things to do this weekend

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

UNLOCKING THE OCEAN DOWN THE SHORE
The unofficial start to the summer kicks off with the Unlocking of the Ocean ceremony at the Jersey Shore. In Wildwood, that happens Friday at noon on the beach at Andrews Avenue, just as the annual International Kite Festival begins. Events calendar

AC BEACH BALL DROP
In Atlantic City, Resorts Casino Hotel kicks-off summer with the 6th Annual Beach Ball Drop. Activities begin at 10 a.m. Friday on the boardwalk outside the hotel. Days and times

CONCERT, FIREWORKS LIGHT UP PENN'S LANDING
It will be a patriotic celebration at Penn's Landing for Memorial Day Weekend. At 8 o'clock on Saturday, guests can enjoy a concert comprised of active duty Air Force members. A brilliant fireworks show will light up the sky over the Delaware River at 9:30 p.m. Waterfront events

PORK ROLL FESTIVALS
Dueling pork roll festivals will take place Saturday in Trenton. You can head to Mill Hill Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Trenton Social at 449 S. Broad St. Admission to each festival is $5. Buy tickets

PHILLY TANGO FEST
Hundreds of tango dancers from around the world will be gathering for the 9th Philly Tango Fest. It runs through Monday at the Lithuanian Music Hall Association in Port Richmond. Register

CHESS ON THE SQUARE
Chess players of all skill levels are invited to play in the 5th Annual "Chess on the Square" event in Wilmington. The free event takes place 10 a.m. Saturday at 223 West 8th Street, next to BVD Barber Salon. Register today

DEVON HORSE SHOW AND FAIR

This 11-day show is much more than a horse competition.


DEVON HORSE SHOW AND FAIR
The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair gets underway in Devon. The event features hunters, jumpers, Saddlebreds, four-in-hand coaching, exhibitions and an old-fashioned fair. The Devon Horse Show runs through June 2nd. Schedule, tickets
---------
