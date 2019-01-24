Jeannette Reyes zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
MOUNT HOLLY FIRE & ICE FEST (FREE)
Downtown Mount Holly hosts its Fire & Ice Festival on Saturday. You can watch as professional ice carvers create beautiful works of arts, before enjoying a cup of chili. The free family-friendly event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sculpters and chili registration
MANAYUNK FREEZE-OUT
A similar event takes place in Manayunk. The Founders Philly Freeze-Out features ice carving demonstrations, an ice beer garden, chowder, hot cocoa, live music and more. It's all happening along Main Street, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Schedule & activities
LAMBERTVILLE-NEW HOPE FESTIVAL
The Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival runs through Sunday. It features dozens of free and ticketed events around the two towns. Order tickets
MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW
Go antiquing in South Jersey this weekend. The Mid-Winter Antique Show will be held Saturday and Sunday in the Event Center at WheatonArts in Millville. Show hours and vendors
JURASSIC QUEST IN OAKS
Dinosaur lovers are invited to Jurassic Quest. Guests can walk through the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County and experience for themselves what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Things to do this weekend around Philadelphia
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories