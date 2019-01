MOUNT HOLLY FIRE & ICE FEST (FREE)

MANAYUNK FREEZE-OUT

LAMBERTVILLE-NEW HOPE FESTIVAL

MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW

JURASSIC QUEST IN OAKS

Jeannette Reyes zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Downtown Mount Holly hosts its Fire & Ice Festival on Saturday. You can watch as professional ice carvers create beautiful works of arts, before enjoying a cup of chili. The free family-friendly event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sculpters and chili registration A similar event takes place in Manayunk. The Founders Philly Freeze-Out features ice carving demonstrations, an ice beer garden, chowder, hot cocoa, live music and more. It's all happening along Main Street, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Schedule & activities The Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival runs through Sunday. It features dozens of free and ticketed events around the two towns. Order tickets Go antiquing in South Jersey this weekend. The Mid-Winter Antique Show will be held Saturday and Sunday in the Event Center at WheatonArts in Millville. Show hours and vendors Dinosaur lovers are invited to Jurassic Quest. Guests can walk through the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County and experience for themselves what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets