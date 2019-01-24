6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do this weekend around Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

From Mount Holly to Manyunk to New Hope, there are free winter Festivals all over the region.

Jeannette Reyes zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

MOUNT HOLLY FIRE & ICE FEST (FREE)
Downtown Mount Holly hosts its Fire & Ice Festival on Saturday. You can watch as professional ice carvers create beautiful works of arts, before enjoying a cup of chili. The free family-friendly event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sculpters and chili registration

MANAYUNK FREEZE-OUT
A similar event takes place in Manayunk. The Founders Philly Freeze-Out features ice carving demonstrations, an ice beer garden, chowder, hot cocoa, live music and more. It's all happening along Main Street, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Schedule & activities
LAMBERTVILLE-NEW HOPE FESTIVAL
The Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival runs through Sunday. It features dozens of free and ticketed events around the two towns. Order tickets

MID-WINTER ANTIQUE SHOW
Go antiquing in South Jersey this weekend. The Mid-Winter Antique Show will be held Saturday and Sunday in the Event Center at WheatonArts in Millville. Show hours and vendors

JURASSIC QUEST IN OAKS
Dinosaur lovers are invited to Jurassic Quest. Guests can walk through the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County and experience for themselves what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend ActionNew Hope BoroughLambertvilleMillvilleMontgomery Township
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: MLK Weekend celebrations, 'Swing' at the Kimmel and more
Weekend Action: Longwood Christmas, Yuletide at Winterthur and more
Weekend Action: Things to do for New Years Eve weekend in Philadelphia
Weekend Action: Things to do for Christmas Weekend in Philadelphia
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
Nursing home runs 'Adopt a Grandparent' program
Montco offers 6 weeks paid parental leave for employees
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Idaho mother warning others after sippy cup explodes
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Suspect in Salem gunfire, standoff charged with attempted murder
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Show More
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
3 suspects sought in Tioga-Nicetown robbery and shooting
Study: 30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Man on tracks struck and killed in Yeadon
More News