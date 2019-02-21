Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
MUMMERS MARDI GRAS
Saturday is Mummers Mardi Gras. The daylong festival features performances and live music from mummers string bands. This year's event will be held at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, the birthplace of Philadelphia's Mummers. A shuttle will run continuously from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Mummers Museum and 2300 Arena. Mummers Mardi Gras
WINTERFEST AT KENNETT SQUARE
Bundle up and enjoy some brews at the 7th Annual Kennett Winterfest. It features 60 unique craft breweries, live music and food trucks in historic Kennett Square. Winterfest runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are $60. Winterfest tickets
SIXERS HOST BLAZERS AT WELLS FARGO
The 76ers post all-star break push is underway. They host the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday at 1 p.m. Sixers tickets
FLYERS TAKE OVER THE LINC FOR NHL STADIUM SERIES
The rink at the Linc is almost set. The Flyers will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL's Stadium Series outdoor game. The pregame events run from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in parking lot G in the sports complex. The puck drops at 8 p.m. Flyers tickets
LAST SKATE FOR ROTHMAN ICE RINK
Enjoy winter before its gone. It's the final weekend for the Rothman Ice Rink at Dilworth Park. You can get in free by the stopping at the Capital One Rittenhouse Café at 135 South 17th Street to receive a free admission ticket. Skate rentals are not included. Rothman Rink
