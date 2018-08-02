Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
2018 MUSIKFEST
Musikfest is back in Bethlehem. The 10-day festival officially gets underway Friday and lasts until Sunday, August 12th. Headliners for ticked events this weekend include Styx & Joan Jett, Daughtry and Jim Gaffigan. There will also be hundreds of other performers and free events. 6abc is proud to be an official media sponsor of Musikfest. Look for our interactive booth adjacent to the SteelStacks stage.
Musikfest lineup and tickets | 6abc at Musikfest
VICTORINO, HALLADAY AND '08 PHILS TO BE CELEBRATED
The Phillies are celebrating the 2008 World Series Champion team during their 4-game series with the Marlins this weekend. "The Flyin' Hawaiian" Shane Victorino is retiring as a Phillie and will be celebrated at the game on Friday. The late Roy Halladay and Pat Gillick will be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame Saturday. All fans at Sunday's game will receive a Brad Lidge Bobble Figurine. Buy Phillies tickets
3RD ANNUAL WILDWOOD PEACH PARTY
It's all about peaches at the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market. People are invited to the 3rd annual peach party and perfect peach pie baking contest. The farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenues. Things to do in Wildwood
2ND STREET FESTIVAL IN NORTHERN LIBERTIES
The Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia will be hopping Sunday with the 2nd Street Festival. The event features live music and dozens of food trucks and vendors. The 2nd Street Festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday between Germantown Avenue and Spring Garden Street. 2 street times and gear
