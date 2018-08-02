6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, August 3-5

EMBED </>More Videos

Music fans can flock to Musikfest in Bethlehem and the Phillies celebrate their 2008 World Series champs and pay tribute to the late Roy Halladay and more, all this weekend.

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

2018 MUSIKFEST
Musikfest is back in Bethlehem. The 10-day festival officially gets underway Friday and lasts until Sunday, August 12th. Headliners for ticked events this weekend include Styx & Joan Jett, Daughtry and Jim Gaffigan. There will also be hundreds of other performers and free events. 6abc is proud to be an official media sponsor of Musikfest. Look for our interactive booth adjacent to the SteelStacks stage.
Musikfest lineup and tickets | 6abc at Musikfest

VICTORINO, HALLADAY AND '08 PHILS TO BE CELEBRATED
The Phillies are celebrating the 2008 World Series Champion team during their 4-game series with the Marlins this weekend. "The Flyin' Hawaiian" Shane Victorino is retiring as a Phillie and will be celebrated at the game on Friday. The late Roy Halladay and Pat Gillick will be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame Saturday. All fans at Sunday's game will receive a Brad Lidge Bobble Figurine. Buy Phillies tickets

3RD ANNUAL WILDWOOD PEACH PARTY
It's all about peaches at the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market. People are invited to the 3rd annual peach party and perfect peach pie baking contest. The farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Byrne Plaza, Oak and Pacific Avenues. Things to do in Wildwood

2ND STREET FESTIVAL IN NORTHERN LIBERTIES
The Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia will be hopping Sunday with the 2nd Street Festival. The event features live music and dozens of food trucks and vendors. The 2nd Street Festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday between Germantown Avenue and Spring Garden Street. 2 street times and gear
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend ActionWildwoodBethlehemSouth PhiladelphiaCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region for Father's Day
Weekend Action: Philly Pride Parade, Bridge Bike-a-Thon and more
Weekend Action: Roots Picnic, Philly Irish Festival and more
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 25-27
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 18-20
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Mom becomes viral sensation after embarrassing teen at baseball game
Back-to-school countdown checklist
Couple married 78 years die 2 days apart
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Boy critical after shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Person of interest detained in Whitemarsh Township homicide
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
Charlie Manuel reflects on 2008 title, believes in 2018 Phillies
Amber Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot in while on conference call
Father missing after canoe tips over in Delaware River
Show More
Man shot at close range in Juniata Park
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain milk
Suspect surrenders in triple shooting that killed teen
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
AccuWeather: Still Very Humid, Drenching Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
More News