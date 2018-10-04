6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, Oct. 5-7

Jewelry, art and more food than you can handle. Get ready for fall street festivals and sports around Philly this weekend.

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

CELEBRATING OLD CITY
Old City Fest celebrates art and design, fashion and food, creativity and culture on the streets of America's most historic square mile. Activities include a stage with live music, fashion shows, and street performances. The festival will be held at 3rd and Arch Streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. Old City Festival

FALL FESTIVAL
On Saturday you can check out the Midtown Village Fall Festival. The event brings throngs of people to 13th and Chestnut Streets. From noon-8 p.m., there will be multiple stages of live entertainment, food and beverage sampling, children's activities and more. 2018 Fall Festival

EAGLES HOST VIKINGS IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH
The Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game. The Eagles enter the game 2-2 while the Vikings come to Philly 1-2-1 behind new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Buy Eagles tickets

UNION HOST A DIFFERENT MINNESOTA TEAM
Another Minnesota team is also in town. The Minnesota United face the Union Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in one of the last few games of the regular season. Buy Union tickets

BARNES ON THE BLOCK
The Barnes is hosting its second Barnes on the Block: Remix. The free event features food trucks, dancing, a beer garden and DJs. It's all happening in the parking lot of the Barnes from 4-8 p.m. Sunday. On the Block info

PULASKI PARADE ON 6ABC
The Pulaski Day Parade celebrates the history, culture and pride of the Polish American community. You can watch it live on 6abc at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Parade route and info

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
