PHILLY FREE STREETS
Philly Free Streets is back this Saturday. An eight-mile route along Broad Street from City Hall to Butler Street will be closed to cars, allowing people to walk, bike, and play. There will be all types of family-friendly activities including a scavenger hunt, free museum entry, and a beach in the middle of the city. The event runs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Route and activities
JASON MRAZ CLOSES OUT MUSIKFEST
Musikfest continues to rock Bethlehem. The festival includes free and ticketed events and wraps up Sunday with headliner Jason Mraz. 6abc is proud to be an official media sponsor of Musikfest; don't forget to stop by our interactive booth adjacent to the SteelStacks stage. Musikfest lineup
WILMINGTON BREW FEST
More than a hundred brews and 50 local breweries will be on North Market Street in Wilmington for the second Annual Downtown Brew Fest. The beers will be on tap Saturday, from noon to 7:30 p.m. Get tickets
IRISH DANCE COMPETITION AND FESTIVAL
Sunday is the Delaware Irish Dance Competition & Festival. Nearly 900 dancers will be competing at St. Mark's High School in Wilmington. There will also be Irish tea, food and live Irish music. Event info
JAMAICAN INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION
Philadelphia is celebrating Jamaica's Independence. A party will be held Sunday at the Big Yard Entertainment Complex on Passyunk Avenue. The festivity will be complete with authentic Jamaican food and a tribute to Bob Marley. Event info
