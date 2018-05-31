6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, June 1-3

The Roots festival welcomes Dave Chappelle to town and the city celebrates its Irish heritage. (WPVI)

By
Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

RITTENHOUSE FINE ART SHOW
This weekend is the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show. Professional and select student artists from across the nation will be displaying their work. The outdoor art show runs Friday through Sunday. Exhibiting artists

THE ROOTS PICNIC
Philadelphia's own The Roots are hosting a jam session and picnic. Dave Chappelle is hosting the event at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing on Saturday with tickets starting at $56. Festival passes

ST. JOHN'S FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
Food trucks will be lining up to offer a variety of options in Delaware. St. John - Holy Angels Parish in Newark is holding a food truck festival Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Event info

BARNES BLOCK PARTY
The Barnes Museum is holding its first-ever block party on Sunday. Barnes on the Block runs from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at 20th and Callowhill. The event is free, but food and drinks are pay-as-you-go. What's happening

BURGER BRAWL AT XFINITY LIVE
Dozens of contenders from local restaurants will compete to see who has the best burger, taco and cocktail. Burger Brawl runs Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at XFINITY Live. The event raises money for the School District of Philadelphia. Get tickets

PHILLY IRISH FESTIVAL
Celebrate Ireland's cultural gems at the Philadelphia Irish Festival. It features Irish musicians, dance schools, bagpipers, and traditional foods like shepherd's pie and bangers and mash. The Irish Festival runs from noon-7 p.m. at Penn's Landing. Event info

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
