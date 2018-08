RITTENHOUSE FINE ART SHOW

THE ROOTS PICNIC

ST. JOHN'S FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

BARNES BLOCK PARTY

BURGER BRAWL AT XFINITY LIVE

PHILLY IRISH FESTIVAL

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.This weekend is the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show. Professional and select student artists from across the nation will be displaying their work. The outdoor art show runs Friday through Sunday. Exhibiting artists Philadelphia's own The Roots are hosting a jam session and picnic. Dave Chappelle is hosting the event at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing on Saturday with tickets starting at $56. Festival passes Food trucks will be lining up to offer a variety of options in Delaware. St. John - Holy Angels Parish in Newark is holding a food truck festival Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Event info The Barnes Museum is holding its first-ever block party on Sunday. Barnes on the Block runs from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at 20th and Callowhill. The event is free, but food and drinks are pay-as-you-go. What's happening Dozens of contenders from local restaurants will compete to see who has the best burger, taco and cocktail. Burger Brawl runs Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at XFINITY Live. The event raises money for the School District of Philadelphia. Get tickets Celebrate Ireland's cultural gems at the Philadelphia Irish Festival. It features Irish musicians, dance schools, bagpipers, and traditional foods like shepherd's pie and bangers and mash. The Irish Festival runs from noon-7 p.m. at Penn's Landing. Event info