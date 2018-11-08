SKATE AT ROTHMAN ICE RINK
It will feel like winter at Dilworth Park. The Rothman Ice Rink and Cabin opens this weekend. Experience the rink
DELAWARE'S LARGEST GARAGE SALE
Attention shoppers! There will be a "whale of a sale." The Junior League of Wilmington is holding what it calls "Delaware's Largest Garage Sale." It runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20 Corporate Circle in New Castle. Whale of a sale
CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY AT ACADEMY OF MUSIC
Step into a world of pure imagination. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is playing at the Academy of Music. The musical tells the beloved story of Willy Wonka, complete with golden tickets, everlasting gobstoppers, and of course Oompa-Loompas. The hit show runs through Nov. 18. Tickets
DIWALI CELEBRATION AT READING TERMINAL
Visitors at Reading Terminal Market can celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. There will be Indian cultural dances, Indian cooking demonstrations, and Indian hand painting. The event runs Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Events
SIXERS TRY TO STAY PERFECT AT WELLS FARGO
The Sixers are 6 0 at home. They hope to make that seven when they take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday at 7 p.m. It's Military Appreciation Night. Sixers tickets
MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT WITH THE FLYERS
The Flyers host the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday afternoon, with the puck dropping at 1p.m. America's brave men and women will also be honored here for Military Appreciation Day. Flyers tickets
EAGLES HOST RIVAL COWBOYS
The Dallas Cowboys are in town to take on the Eagles, who are fresh off their bye week. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Eagles tickets
HONORING VETS
The Independence Seaport Museum will honor Veterans on Sunday. A Veterans Day ceremony will take place aboard Cruiser Olympia from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The service and admission to ships is free. Events calendar
