SKATE AT ROTHMAN ICE RINK

DELAWARE'S LARGEST GARAGE SALE

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY AT ACADEMY OF MUSIC

DIWALI CELEBRATION AT READING TERMINAL

SIXERS TRY TO STAY PERFECT AT WELLS FARGO

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT WITH THE FLYERS

EMBED >More News Videos Ducis, Jeff and Matt O' Donnell make their picks for the Eagles-Cowboys matchup and other big NFC games for Week 10.

EAGLES HOST RIVAL COWBOYS

HONORING VETS

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.It will feel like winter at Dilworth Park. The Rothman Ice Rink and Cabin opens this weekend. Experience the rink Attention shoppers! There will be a "whale of a sale." The Junior League of Wilmington is holding what it calls "Delaware's Largest Garage Sale." It runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 20 Corporate Circle in New Castle. Whale of a sale Step into a world of pure imagination. Roald Dahl'sis playing at the Academy of Music. The musical tells the beloved story of Willy Wonka, complete with golden tickets, everlasting gobstoppers, and of course Oompa-Loompas. The hit show runs through Nov. 18. Tickets Visitors at Reading Terminal Market can celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. There will be Indian cultural dances, Indian cooking demonstrations, and Indian hand painting. The event runs Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Events The Sixers are 6 0 at home. They hope to make that seven when they take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday at 7 p.m. It's Military Appreciation Night. Sixers tickets The Flyers host the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday afternoon, with the puck dropping at 1p.m. America's brave men and women will also be honored here for Military Appreciation Day. Flyers tickets The Dallas Cowboys are in town to take on the Eagles, who are fresh off their bye week. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Eagles tickets Thewill honor Veterans on Sunday. A Veterans Day ceremony will take place aboard Cruiser Olympia from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The service and admission to ships is free. Events calendar ----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.