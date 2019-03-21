Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
SHOFUSO JAPANESE HOUSE & GARDEN
Spring has sprung. If you're looking for a place to soak it in, visit the tranquil Shofuso Japanese House & Garden in Fairmount Park. It opens for the season this weekend. Visitors can go on tours of the tea house, check out the lush garden, and feed the koi. Shofuso Garden
RODNEY HALD MARATHON/RELAY/5K
It's a great time of the year to head out for a run. In Delaware, the Caesar Rodney Half Marathon, Relay, and 5K will be held Sunday morning. All three races will take off from Rodney Square at 9:30 a.m. Registration and info
FLYERS HOST ISLANDERS
The Flyers host the New York Islanders Saturday at 1 p.m. Flyers tickets
UNION BATTLE THE CREW
The Union host Columbus Crew Saturday night at 7. Union tickets
'DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME' AT WALNUT STREET
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is playing at the Walnut Street Theater. The uplifting adventure story was the winner of Broadway's Tony Award for Best Play. Performances run through April 28th. Walnut Street Theater
'MISS SAIGON' AT ACADEMY OF MUSIC
"Miss Saigon" has taken the stage at the Academy Of Music. The legendary musical is playing through March 31st. Ms. Saigon tickets
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Things to do around Philly for the first weekend of spring
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
TOP STORIES
Show More