Gray Hall zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
LAST WEEKEND FOR SPRUCE STREET HARBOR FEST
Spruce Street Harbor Park invites you to enjoy one last hurrah before the park closes for the season. Guests can lounge in a colorful hammock, grab something to eat, or have a drink in the beer garden. The park shuts down Sunday night at 11 p.m. Hours, food and drinks
ARDMORE OKTOBERFEST
Fill up your beer stein at Ardmore Oktoberfest. Cricket Avenue in Ardmore will be transformed into a Bavarian wonderland complete with German fare, robust brews, live entertainment and dancing. The event runs 2-8 p.m. on Saturday. General admission and VIP tickets
UPTOBERFEST IN CENTER CITY
The Uptown Beer Garden in Center City's event is called the Uptoberfest Oktoberfest. It's happening Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. There will be German fare, specialty drafts and other surprises. Event info
FALL FOR THE ARTS FEST
Chestnut Hill welcomes autumn with the Fall for the Arts Festival. Germantown Avenue, between Willow Grove and Rex Avenues, will be transformed into an outdoor arts and crafts marketplace. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Event info
FAN APPRECIATION DAY WITH THE PHILLIES
The Phillies host the Atlanta Braves for the final series of the year. Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day. Buy Phillies tickets
PENN STATE-OHIO ST. ON 6ABC
Saturday night ninth-ranked Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State. You can watch the game on 6abc with coverage begining at 7:30 p.m. Game preview
PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE
Sunday is the Puerto Rican Day Parade. More than a thousand people will be be marching along the Ben Franklin Parkway. You can watch this vibrant festival of Latino music and dancing, on 6abc Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Parade route and details
----------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend Actionpuerto rico
family6abc Weekend Actionpuerto rico