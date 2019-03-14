6abc Weekend Action

Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

St. Patrick's weekend is full of Irish celebrations, festivals and more. Plus, a big game for the Sixers and art in Exton.

David Murphy zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATIONS

It's all about the green this weekend. Several communities are celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Springfield, Delaware County will hold its parade at noon on Saturday. St. Patty's Day Parade

At the same time - floats, marching bands and dancers celebrating Irish heritage will make their way through Wilmington, Delaware. Wilmington Parade

Sea Isle City's St. Patty's Day festivities include a best-dressed competition and more. Sea Isle's parade kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Sea Isle Parade

Some people will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with bar crawls. The Erin Express has free buses making stops at 14 Philadelphia bars between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m Saturday. Erin Express

SIXERS HOST KINGS

Joel Embiid is back and healthy, and fans are looking forward to Friday's night game. They host the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. Sixers tickets


37th ANNUAL CHESTER CO. ANTIQUE SHOW
Head out antiquing this weekend! The Chester County Historical Society will hold the 37th Annual Chester County Antiques & Art Show Friday through Sunday. It features a wide range of items from museum-quality pieces, to collectibles in a wide price range. The show will be held at The Pavilion at Church Farm School in Exton. St. Patty's Day Parade
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
