Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATIONS
It's all about the green this weekend. Several communities are celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Springfield, Delaware County will hold its parade at noon on Saturday. St. Patty's Day Parade
At the same time - floats, marching bands and dancers celebrating Irish heritage will make their way through Wilmington, Delaware. Wilmington Parade
Sea Isle City's St. Patty's Day festivities include a best-dressed competition and more. Sea Isle's parade kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Sea Isle Parade
Some people will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with bar crawls. The Erin Express has free buses making stops at 14 Philadelphia bars between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m Saturday. Erin Express
SIXERS HOST KINGS
Joel Embiid is back and healthy, and fans are looking forward to Friday's night game. They host the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. Sixers tickets
37th ANNUAL CHESTER CO. ANTIQUE SHOW
Head out antiquing this weekend! The Chester County Historical Society will hold the 37th Annual Chester County Antiques & Art Show Friday through Sunday. It features a wide range of items from museum-quality pieces, to collectibles in a wide price range. The show will be held at The Pavilion at Church Farm School in Exton. St. Patty's Day Parade
