Festivals and New Hope Pride among things to do this weekend

David Murphy zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Everyone is Italian this weekend, when the nation's oldest outdoor market celebrates its annual Italian Market Festival. The South Philadelphia event will include the traditional half ball tournament, grease pole contest, live entertainment, food, food, and more food. The festival runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Festival info Get a head start to summer at the Peddler's Village 41st Annual Strawberry Festival. Guests can enjoy strawberry-themed food, drinks, live music, food trucks and activities. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pie-eating contests for adults and children will be held on both days at 3 p.m.| Strawberry Fest Saturday is International Museum Day. You can visit some Philadelphia museums for free, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Penn Museum. Muesum info The Colorado Rockies are in town to face the Phillies for a weekend series. Buy ickets The Union host the Seattle Sounders Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Union tickets It will be a celebration of pride this Saturday. The New Hope pride parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. in Lambertville, then crosses the Delaware River into New Hope. After that the Pride fair will be held at the end of South Main Street in the American Legion parking lot. The fair is open from noon until 4 p.m. Pridefest